Wall Street Offers a Black Friday Grab Bag

Half day session has positive tone, but some selling, too. Here's what to watch next.

The half-day Black Friday market session had a positive tone, with breadth running around two-to-one positive, but there was some mild profit-taking in the big-cap technology names and good relative strength in small caps and their corresponding fund (IWM) .

With the indexes and many stocks still technically extended, the odds favor some profit-taking early next week when there is a pause in positive seasonality, but market players are still quite optimistic about a strong finish to the year. There are some sizable bond auctions coming up and some economic data, but earnings season is finished, so there will be more focus on macroeconomic matters.

We have been seeing some signs of rotational action in the smaller stocks, which have shown good relative strength on several days lately. If that continues, it will stir up speculative trading and make for some interesting action to end the year. The gulf between the big cap winners and everything else is near record highs, so if there is some reversion to the mean, it will produce some potential opportunities for aggressive traders.

I'll be working very hard on my stock picking and watching for names that have potential catalysts or the potential to benefit from the "January Effect." Traders tend to front-run stocks they think will benefit from the January Effect, and that should show up in the charts rather quickly.

There is quite a bit of optimism out there, which is good reason for some caution, but a little downside volatility would be a good thing from a trading standpoint.

Have a great weekend. I'll see you on Monday.

At the time of publication, DePorre had no position in any security mentioned.