This Small Cap Is My Stock Pick, as the Market Shakes Its Hangover

The market feels like it has a post-holiday hangover today, but that's typical.

Since 1960, the Monday following the Thanksgiving holiday has been negative 66.7% of the time. There isn't a rush of selling, but the action is lackluster, and breadth is solidly negative at around 3,000 advancers to 5,700 decliners. The stocks of Amazon (AMZN) and Nvidia (NVDA) are helping to keep the Nasdaq 100 fund (QQQ) close even, while small caps are lagging with a loss of 0.45%.

It's not attractive action, but it's technically healthy. The market needs to consolidate gains, and many stocks need to be reset to create better entry points. It is likely that there is a large crowd of dip buyers who are ready to buy even shallow pullbacks. If they don't see one fairly soon, they will morph into chasers that are driven by a fear of missing out.

My Stock of the Week

My stock of the week is a very speculative play in the biotechnology sector. Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA) develops drugs for cancers common among women. In a recent mid-stage study of its palazestrant drug, the data was very strong and helped to move the stock to a new 12-month high. OLMA is targeting two large markets that are worth over $15 billion.

Olema plans to announce at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium on Dec. 5-9 the results of a study combining its palazestrant breast cancer drug with Novartis' (NVS) cancer drug, Kisqali, which is already approved by Food and Drug Administration. OLMA expanded the study of this combination in October.

Analysts are positive on the stock, with seven strong buys and price targets ranging from a high of $28 from JPMorgan to a low of $21 from Oppenheimer. The average target price is $25, which compares very favorably to the current price of around $13.90.

The stock pulled back to support last week to around $13.50 following news of a cluster of insider selling. Insider selling can occur for any number of reasons, especially when insiders are finally seeing a big rise after years of little appreciation. There is always the concern that the selling is driven by knowledge of something negative, but the Securities and Exchange Commissions' Form 144 requires that the seller represent that he does not know of any adverse information in regard to the current and prospective operations of the issuer of the stock.

Selling in front of negative news next week would open up management to liability, which they would probably not want to risk.

This is a speculative trade, and the risk is high, but I'm looking for some positive anticipation to help the stock bounce. As always, I will be aggressively trading the stock into volatility and any upcoming news.

I have a high level of cash that I am looking to put to work as I find better chart formations, but so far, there is very little. A good example of the problem is Uber (UBER) , which is my top large-cap pick at the end of the year. The stock is hitting another new high today and is very extended. This is not a good setup for adding additional shares, but I'm staying with the position because the momentum is so strong.

At the time of publication, DePorre was long OLMA and UBER.