The Market Is Confident the Fed Will Do the Right Thing

The Fed has seldom been good at timing, but market players believe the Fed will get it right this time and cut rates fast enough to avoid any significant economic slowdown.

The market has enjoyed a fast and furious rally for nearly the entire month of November, and every day there is a crowd of bears trying to predict when it will end. They have been trapped several times on inflation news and Fed comments that failed to produce the reversal they have been hoping for. Overbought and extended technical conditions have not mattered, and the fundamental and valuation arguments have been ignored.

In the pre-market on Wednesday, the S&P 500 was hitting another new high. The explanation for the continued strength is growing confidence that the Fed will cut interest rates early in 2024. Bill Ackman of Pershing Capital Management says, "There is a real risk of a hard landing if the Fed doesn't start cutting rates pretty soon."

The key macro-economic issue is whether the Fed will wait for more economic slowing before it takes a more dovish posture or will start to anticipate a hard landing and cut rates earlier. The market is optimistic that the Fed will start cutting rates soon enough to avoid any substantial economic slowing.

Whether or not the Fed will be successful in timing rate cuts to avoid a recession is the trillion-dollar question, but the market is acting like it is very confident that the Fed will succeed in this task for the first time in its history. The Fed has taken much abuse over the years for its poor timing, but currently, the market is confident that they are going to nail the timing with a high degree of precision.

Hope that the Fed is going to get it right is the main driving force right now, and that is what is keeping this trend going. There is no economic data or news to upset this belief at this point, so any dips and pullbacks are viewed as buying opportunities.

One ironic aspect of this type of action is that the stronger the action is and the more overbought that technical conditions become, the more motivation there is to buy dips to avoid missing out. Extended markets create strong underlying support, which is why they don't collapse suddenly.

If you are looking to try to catch some downside, then my best advice is to stop trying to short strength. Focus on an intraday reversal and a poor close that may trigger a little downside momentum. Shorting new highs is a recipe for disaster. Wait for weakness to beget more weakness.

At the time of publication, James "Rev Shark" DePorre had no position in the securities mentioned.