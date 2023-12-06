Keep Your Eyes on the S&P's Red Candles

It was another day of sloppy market action on Wednesday, as the major indexes trended lower all day and closed near the lows after a positive open.

Typically, breadth would be quite poor when the indexes are dropping all day, but it ended up around flat, which is a clue that there is still some stock-picking interest in secondary stocks. There were a few pockets of green in biotechnology, retail, and industrials, but it was well hidden in smaller stocks.

The market has had inconsistent daily action for numerous days in a row, with different groups lagging and leading every day. This is a function of indecision as investors worry about a possible correction, but don't want to give up hopes for a sustained uptrend.

There is some upcoming economic news, and the Fed interest rate decision next week is likely keeping some folks on the sidelines for now. The risk of a sell-the-news reaction is quite high, even if the economic news is perceived to be market-positive.

Since the rally began at the end of October, the S&P 500 (SPY) only has six red candles on the charts. A red candle is when the close is lower than the open. There has been very steady intraday strength for the most part. During that time, there have only been three closes near the lows of the day, including today.

We will need to watch this pattern closely. Weak closes are an indication that a trend is turning, and the big red bar on the charts today is a potential warning sign, but it needs confirmation. The red bar last week was never confirmed, and it turned out to be meaningless.

This is a tough market right now as we need consolidation, but it is taking place in a chaotic manner.

Have a good evening. I'll see you tomorrow.

At the time of publication, DePorre had no position in any security mentioned.