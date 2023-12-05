CVS Health May Be Glowing Now, But Traders Don't Need to Act in Haste

The balance sheet is not of the kind of quality that I would have preferred to see.

CVS Health (CVS) posted the firm's third quarter financial results about a month ago. The firm beat Wall Street's expectations for adjusted earnings per share and for revenue generation. The sales print (+10.6%) was a sizable beat. The firm provided full year guidance. The stock has since moved sideways even as most of the stock market moved higher. The Health Care sector SPDR (XLV) , btw... did not have that problem.

However, CVS Health held their "Investor Day" on Monday and the investors at whom the event was targeted, appear to be taking it well.

Guidance & Dividends

CVS Health reiterated its full year 2023 guidance for an adjusted EPS of $8.50 to $8.70 on revenue of $351.5B to $357.3B. This keeps the midpoint for the firm's guidance above Wall Street's consensus view of $8.58 on $353.7B. The firm also initiated its first guidance for the full year of 2024. So, next year, CVS expected to drive revenue of $366B or better. That's well above the $345B or so that Wall Street was looking for. CVS also sees adjusted EPS of at least $8.50 next year. Wall Street was looking for $8.51, so I guess "at least" $8.50 is being taken as a solid.

Additionally, CVS launched two new pharmacy management products while jacking its dividend. CVS announced that the quarterly dividend payout that will be payable on February 1st to shareholders of record on January 22nd will be good for $0.665 per share up from $0.605. That takes the forward dividend yield up from yesterday's 3.53% to today's 3.78% even when factoring the almost 3% gain in the share price.

New Products

On Monday, CVS Health introduced "CostVantage" and "TrueCost" in an attempt to simplify prescription drug pricing and pharmacy benefit management. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the CostVantage program, the CVS network will now price prescription drugs based on the amount that their firm paid for the drugs, with a limited markup tacked on along with a fee to cover the handling and dispensing of the scripts. This program will roll out in phases starting in 2024.

Secondly, according to CVS, "TrueCost" will work with the firm's new retail pharmacy program as a new option for employers and clientele and will be based on the net cost of the drugs with a different fee schedule.

Quiet

I expected to see a bevy of sell-side analysts reacting to this news. So far I see nothing. The last analyst that opined on this stock did so on December 1st and that was JP Morgan's five star rated (by TipRanks) Lisa Gill who rates CVS as a "buy" with no target price.

According to TipRanks, 16 analysts have opined on CVS over the past three months, posting an average target of $87.73 with a high of $102 (Charles Rhyee of TD Cowen, 4 stars) and a low of $76 (Steve Baker of Wells Fargo, 2 stars). Once less highly rated analysts are excluded, we are left with 10 of the 16. The average across the 10 rises to $89.33 with that same high of $102, but a low target of $80 (Lance Wilkes of Bernstein, 4 stars).

Fundamentally Speaking...

For the most recent quarter reported, CVS Health generated operating cash flow of $2.716B, out of which came $545M worth of CapEx spending. This left free cash flow of $2.171B. Out of that, the firm returned $783M to shareholders, leaving the balance truly free.

This would suggest that the dividend increase is probably something that the firm can responsibly do for its shareholders. I have concerns. As of the end of this past September, CVS ran with current assets of $70.143B including a cash position of $16.188B and inventories of $17.954B. Current liabilities added up to $81.553B including $2.132B in shorter-term debt.

This puts the firm's current ratio at a troubling looking 0.86 and its quick ratio at an even more sickly looking 0.64. Longer-term, the firm has another $58.289B in non-current debt. While that might be at advantageous interest rates, it is a lot and will have to be dealt with at some point.

My opinion is that CVS is not about to close shop, but that this balance sheet is not of the kind of quality that I would have preferred to see when I dug in here. They'll be able to increase the dividend. I just can't help but think that using that fat free cash flow might be put to better use correcting longer-term issues.

The Chart

Readers will see the stock of CVS breaking out of a closing symmetrical wedge (pennant) to the upside. Relative Strength and the daily MACD (moving average convergence divergence) both seem to be peaking their heads up after long periods of mediocrity. However the shares seem to have stalled at their 200 day SMA (simple moving average).

This is one of those cases where the pivot is not the upper trendline of the pattern, but the 200 day line instead. So, no, I would not purchase this equity just below that line. I would prefer to try to add on a retest of the upper trendline of the wedge (around $69) or on momentum after breaking through the 200 day SMA (which is currently $70.75).

We get that and we can probably see a target price of $85. A bullish crossover of the 50 day SMA by the 21 day EMA (exponential moving average) could produce an algorithmic reaction that could help here. Might make sense to wait for that intersection.

There is no need to act in haste. Those looking to get paid to wait could write $69 December 22nd naked puts for about $0.70 (x 100 shares) per contract.

At the time of publication, Stephen Guilfoyle had no position in the securities mentioned.