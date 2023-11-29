CrowdStrike Is Putting Up Crazy 'Video Game' Numbers: What Investors Need to Do

The firm is profitable and generates rapid growth in both sales and free cash flow. The cash balance is huge and the debt balance is tiny relative to cash.

On Tuesday, we delved into Zscaler (ZS) , a cloud-based cybersecurity software provider that really did tune in a solid quarter, just as had Palo Alto Networks (PANW) ahead of them. I basically made the "long" case for those two names as well as CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) that was to report last night. I told readers that my favorite two were Palo Alto and CrowdStrike, and am long those two names, but that I also liked Zscaler from afar.

Those CrowdStrike numbers have been out since last night. The shares were up about 7% in Wednesday morning trading. Let's dig in, gang.

For the three month period ended October 31st, which is the fiscal third quarter for CrowdStrike, the firm posted an adjusted EPS of $0.82 (GAAP EPS: $0.11) on revenue of $786.014M. These results across all three metrics comfortably surpassed Wall Street's expectations while that sales growth number was good enough for year over year growth of 35.3%, which while fantastic in this environment, is still the continuance of a long string of quarters reflecting a deceleration of year over year growth.

Such are the laws of size and scale. This is not an erosion of sales nor of demand. The lion's share of the adjustment made for the quarter was made for $159.614M (or $0.65 per share) worth of stock-based compensation expense.

Interesting

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 35% year over year to $3.15B as of the end of the reporting period. This came on record net new ARR of $223.1M added during the quarter. This makes CrowdStrike the fastest pure play cybersecurity software vendor in history to reach the $3B mark in total ARR.

Operations

Revenue grew 35.3%. That was mentioned above. Subscription based revenue grew 34% to $733.463M as revenue driven by Professional Services increased 56.8% to $52.551M. Cost of revenue grew by 23.2% to $195.004M, leaving GAAP gross profit of $591.01M (+39.8%) on a GAAP gross margin of 75.2%. Adjusted gross margin came to 78%. Operating expenses amounted to $587.847M (+22.7%), leaving GAAP operating income of $3.163M, up from $-56.422M. Adjusted operating income printed at $175.653M (+95.8%). Adjusted operating margin landed at 22.4%.

Once interest and taxes are accounted for, net income attributable to CrowdStrike shareholders printed at $26.665M, up from $-54.956M for the year ago period. Adjusted net income crossed at $199.2M (+107%). That's how one gets to $0.11 and $0.82 per share.

Guidance

For the current quarter, CrowdStrike sees revenue of $836.6M to $840M and adjusted EPS of $0.81 to $0.82. On both metrics, this was above Wall Street's expectations of $0.78 on $836.8M. The firm also sees adjusted operating income of $186.5M to $189M and adjusted net income of $199.6 to $202.1M.

For the full year, the firm is looking at revenue of $3.0469B to $3.05B. Wall Street was down around $3.04B on that line. The firm also sees adjusted operating income of $633.6M to $636.2M, and adjusted net income of $715.2M to $717.7M. Finally, CrowdStrike sees full year adjusted EPS of $2.95 to $2.96. That was well above the $2.83 per share that the Wall Street had in mind.

Note

Unlike some of the other cybersecurity firms that have been caught up on guidance for billings this quarter, CrowdStrike does not manage the business to billings and instead uses ARR as a metric meant to illustrate sustained demand. CFO Burt Podbere did say on the call in response to a question from Tal Liani (5 stars at TipRanks) of Bank of America that the firm is still up on billings year over year.

Fundamentals

For the quarter reported, CrowdStrike generated operating cash flow of $273.5M. Out of that came CapEx spending of $99.4M, leaving free cash flow of $239M, up from $174.1M for the same quarter last year. Through nine months, CrowdStrike has generated $819.191M in operating cash flow, while spending $162.55M on property, equipment and capitalized software/website development costs. This leaves nine months worth of free cash flow at $656.641M. The firm has not yet returned capital to shareholders, so a lot of this ends up beefing up the firm's cash position.

Glancing at that balance sheet, CrowdStrike ended the quarter with a cash position of $3.166B and current assets of $4.079B. Current liabilities add up to $2.35B, which incredibly includes deferred revenue of $1.943B (up 12.5% over nine months). This leaves the firm with a current ratio of 1.74, which is quite strong, but once adjusted for deferred revenue (which is not a true financial obligation), this current ratio soars to an unbelievably strong 10.0.

Total assets amount to $5.831B, of which just $747.1M is intangible in nature. At 12.8% of total assets, this is not a problem. Total liabilities less equity comes to $3.77B. This includes long-term debt of $742.1M, but also another $600.4M in deferred revenue not labeled as current. The firm can pay off its debt-load almost eight times over out of cash, while 67% of total liabilities are made up of deferred revenue. This balance sheet is "fortress level" strong.

Wall Street

Since these earnings were released last night, I have come across 20 sell-side analysts that are rated at a minimum of four stars at TipRanks and have opined on CRWD. Across these 20 analysts, there are 19 "buy" or buy-equivalent ratings and one "hold" rating. After allowing for changes, the average target price across the 20 is $234.50 with a high of $255 (Brian Heath of KeyBanc) and a low of $195 (Brad Zelnick of Deutsche Bank). Once those two are omitted as potential outliers, the average target across the other 18 analysts rises to $235.56.

My Thoughts

Ever heard of the term "video game" numbers? Well, CrowdStrike is putting up video game numbers. The firm is profitable and generates rapid growth in both sales and free cash flow. The cash balance is huge. The debt balance is tiny relative to cash. As I mentioned in my pieces on Zscaler (yesterday) and Palo Alto Networks (two weeks ago), the demand is about as uninterrupted for high quality cybersecurity as it is for any operating expense line item across both corporate America and the globe. There is no budget alternative to quality in this field. Managers screw this up and not only are they done, their firm's might be. I am very comfortable in my CRWD and PANW long positions.

Readers will see that CRWD is breaking out to the upside this morning from an almost year long ascending price channel. Relative Strength is probably too strong at 82. The daily MACD (moving average convergence divergence) looks beyond extended.

Will there be a basing period of consolidation? I think there needs to be. That does not mean that these shares sell-off hard. Heck the lower trendline of the price channel that the shares are breaking out of is now more than $25 above the stock's 200 day SMA (simple moving average).

Sell some? Not a bad idea. I probably will, but not much. Just enough so that I can regret selling anything at all later, but in the event that the broader market goes to heck in a handbasket, at least I took something off the table. I am up 108% on this position, so I do have something to protect. So, while this name might be a short-term sell at these prices, longer-term, I think investors need long-side exposure.

CrowdStrike

- Target Price: $262

- Pivot: Upper Trendline of Price Channel ($219)

- Panic: Loss of 21 day EMA ($202)

- Add: From 21 day EMA down to 50 day SMA ($185)

At the time of publication, Stephen Guilfoyle was long CRWD, PANW equity.