This Usually Wrong Group of Traders Were Short at the Lows. Now They're Long...

A few weeks back, we were becoming more encouraged in our near-term outlook for the equity markets as some positive shifts were beginning to appear on the charts along with some cumulative breadth improvement while the data were showing investor fear on the rise with the McClellan 1-day OB/OS Oscillators oversold.

Now, after an almost 3,000-point gain on the DJIA, we are starting to see some issues suggesting some degree of consolidation/retracement of said gains is becoming more likely.

While we are not fighting the bullish trends on the charts, we believe that, over the near term, some better buying opportunities may be available. Thus, we are not chasing price in general while we do see a few names with reasonable valuations and good fundamentals that are near high-volume support levels. Otherwise, we believe some caution is now warranted.

Indexes Slip as Near-Term Trends Remain Bullish

On the charts, the major equity indexes closed mostly lower Tuesday except for the Dow Jones Transports.

They closed in a range of their midpoints to the lower end of their intraday ranges with negative NYSE and Nasdaq internals as trading volumes declined from the prior session.

However, there were no violations of support or trend, leaving all in bullish near-term projections.

Additionally, the cumulative advance/decline lines for the All Exchange, NYSE and Nasdaq remain bullish as well.

The only potentially caution signals came from the stochastic levels for the Dow Transports and Russell 2000 (see below), which generated bearish crossover signals.

Chart Source: Bloomberg

Some Data Still Advising Some Near-term Caution

The data that was starting to see some clouds appearing Tuesday, in our opinion, still suggests some degree of caution is warranted.

The 1-Day McClellan Overbought/Oversold Oscillators are still overbought on the All Exchange and NYSE while the Nasdaq's dipped back to neutral (All Exchange: +51.97 NYSE: +59.79 and Nasdaq: +47.08).

The percentage of S&P 500 issues trading above their 50-day moving averages (contrarian indicator) dipped to 69%, staying neutral.

The Open Insider Buy/Sell Ratio is unchanged at 56.6, and neutral while the detrended Rydex Ratio (contrarian indicator) rose further to a bearish 1.27. The usually wrong leveraged ETF traders are now leveraged long post an almost 3,000-point gain on the DJIA while they were leveraged short near its recent lows.

The detrended Rydex Ratio is 1.27 (bearish)

View Chart »View in New Window »

The Leveraged ETF sentiment rose to 37.7 but remains neutral.

This week's AAII Bear/Bull Ratio (contrarian indicator) dropped to 0.95 from 1.25 and is neutral versus its prior mildly bullish level.

The Investors Intelligence Bear/Bull Ratio (contrary indicator) remains neutral at 23.2/50.7.

Valuation Concerns

The forward 12-month consensus earnings estimate for the S&P 500 from Bloomberg slipped a bit further to $235.39 per share. Its forward P/E multiple is now 19.3x and still well above the "rule of 20" ballpark fair value at 15.6x and remains a cause for some concern.

The S&P's earnings yield is 5.19%.

The 10-Year Treasury yield was unchanged at 4.42% and is in a bearish trend. Support is 4.36% with resistance at 4.63%.

The U.S. dollar closed slightly higher, via the (UUP) ETF, at $29.24 and is also in a bearish trend. Support is $29.07 with resistance at $29.45.

Bottom Line

For the most part, we are being patient as we await better buying opportunities.

At the time of publication, Ortmann had no positions in any securities mentioned.