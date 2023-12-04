The 493 Come Alive, But Here's What I'm Really Cheering For

Let's look at what's happening with some of my favorite indicators -- and what I'm advocating for in December for this market.

There have been exactly five down days for the S&P 500 since we made the low over a month ago. And only one has been a "decent" down day. However, there has been some sideways action in the month. I am still advocating for an early December pullback followed by another rally.

We are not yet intermediate-term overbought. But if we don't pull back and get a reset we are going to head into 2024 at an extreme overbought reading.

Take a look at the Volume Indicator, which is now at 54%. A pullback would reset this likely to around 50%, which would then give it room to push into overbought territory. Overbought is in the mid-to-upper 50s.

The Hi-Lo Indicator did in fact reset itself and got back on track to the upside so that one is out of the woods for now. We'll watch the new highs, which expanded nicely on Friday but are still well below their summer readings.

On the sentiment front you already know how stretched we are but take a look at the 10-day moving average of the equity put/call ratio. I haven't written about this indicator much lately as it has been so benign because for some reason folks are not plowing into equity calls the way they have typically done in the past. They have only done so on a sporadic basis.

However, you can see that in the last week they have done so on a much more regular basis (notice how the moving average has been heading down in the last week or so). If we keep on rallying this indicator is likely to crack under 0.70 in a hurry and within a matter of weeks it will be in the 50s. If we can get a pullback that would slow the deceleration toward exuberance.

The Daily Sentiment Indicator (DSI) for the S&P 500 is at 76 and the Nasdaq is 71. The VIX has already achieved a single-digit reading (as it did in early/mid-July). If we pull back the DSIs for the indexes will likely fall back into the 60s. If we keep on going without a rest the S&P's DSI is likely to be 85 in a hurry. Again, without a rest these readings could tag 90 by the time we enter 2024.

I have been advocating a move into the 4.1-4.20% range for a yield on the 10-Year Treasury. We are now fast approaching that level with Friday at 4.22%. I do think we get a bounce from there, which I would think could help the cause for a pullback.

I love that the 493 are coming alive but I do not want the market to exhaust itself. I am cheering for a pullback in early December.