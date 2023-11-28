Let's Get a Handle on This '5 Handle' Talk for the S&P

I've got my eyes on the 5000 number everyone seems to be throwing around, the big sideways move since last week, and lots of charts, including Verizon, SoFi, and Micron.

The Market

The S&P 500 is up since last Monday by three points. That’s it. And the charts mostly feel it. It’s just such a giant sideways move. Basically we are working off the overbought reading. I expect there will be more of it and probably some volatility in the next week or two.

But let’s talk about something else right now. I know the sentiment indicators are not showing giddiness, they are simply leaning bullish. But this is the time of the year that most investment strategists put forth their targets for the S&P for year end 2024. The first thing I noticed was how many of them had a "5" handle, meaning their targets are all 5000 or higher for the S&P. So I would like you to think back, not just four weeks ago when sentiment had gotten so bearish, but to one year ago.

Even as the market was rallying in the fourth quarter of 2022 the consensus thinking was that the first half of the year 2023 would be difficult, but it would be a good second half. Now we can look back at the chart of 2023, with one month to go, and we see the first half of the year was actually quite good (the red line delineates the half year) and the second half of the year has been much more messy, hasn’t it?

Sure we’re up 1% from the end of June, but that was a hard-fought 1%, wasn’t it?

I’m not saying the consensus is always wrong, but it’s hard to predict one year out in time. And last year’s chart shows that to be the case. I have no strong view — yet — on what 2024 might bring us, but I’ll admit my instinct is to fade all the folks putting forth those high targets and the likelihood that those targets will be changed before year end are high.

In the meantime I was asked if there are any intermediate-term negatives in the market and I can tell you there are. The most glaring negative is breadth. Look at the chart of breadth (blue) with the S&P and you can see how far breadth is from the summer high while the S&P is knocking on the door of the summer high. That is a big negative divergence. It’s my hope that the 493 stocks will play catch up but if they don’t this is a negative.

Another glaring negative is the transports. Look how far they are from the summer high — and that with oil down so low. Should the industrials make a higher-high (they are close) and the transports fail to do so, it would be considered a "Dow Theory Non-Confirmation." There is no timing to a non-confirmation and what its impact on the overall market is, but it is an eventual negative for the market.

Right now I am still of the mind that early December brings us a bout of volatility and then we’ll rally again.

New Ideas

I have been a fan of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining exchange-traded fund (XME) for a few weeks now, but somehow the questions on it just arrived in my inbox today. There was a question worth pondering: What stocks in the XME are attractive? My thought was silver and gold, but later on I looked at Steel Dynamics (STLD) , which is breaking out of a big base. I’ll admit I have been sucked into this stock before only to be spit out with a fake move up so I am only willing to tread lightly here as long as it stays over $112. A push back under $112 and I’d have to say it was a false breakout.

Today’s Indicator

The 30-day moving average of the advance/decline line is not yet overbought.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

The SoFi Spot: SoFi (SOFI) is in a downward channel between $6 and (almost) $8. With the stock at $7, it’s a coin toss, which way it will go, but since this channel has been so strong I am inclined to believe it will stay that way, so for now I’m a buyer if it tags the lower line and a seller if it tags the upper line. The head-and-shoulders top it broke down from in September measures to $6 and then to $4.5-$5, so far now I think $6 is the spot it should bounce from.

Where to Worry About LyondellBasell: LyondellBasell (LYB) should bounce if it comes down to $88-$90. But I would keep a close eye on it, because if it does get down there and bounce again and it cannot get back up over $94-$96, I would worry it will break that uptrend line next time down (that would be a second lower high).

Verizon Is in the Zone: Verizon (VZ) is up into the target zone I discussed when we looked at the stock a few weeks ago. I would lean toward taking some profits on a trading basis. I would be a buyer on a pullback to the $35.50-$36 area.

Typical Micron: Micron (MU) has an unfulfilled measured target around $80-$82. Despite that the stock looks very tired to me, I suspect it gets into that target zone. A pullback to $72-$73 would actually help the chart look better. You can see MU has a tendency to have these fast spike-down moves.

