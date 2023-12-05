Indexes Look Vulnerable, But Conditions for Better Stock-Picking Are Developing

There is a very obvious gap on the QQQ chart that will act as a magnet.

The market is under pressure for the second day in a row as Moody's cuts China's credit outlook to Negative due to rising debt. There are also a number of high-profile bears calling for a market top. Mike Wilson of Morgan Stanley (MS) , Jason Hunter of JPMorgan (JPM) , and well-known technician Tom DeMark all made bearish calls Monday.

Big-cap technology stocks and the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) were under strong pressure Monday as money rotated into small-caps, but dip buyers showed up and helped cut the losses. The pressure is back on again Tuesday morning.

The Goldilocks economic narrative is what drove the very powerful market rally in November, but there are indications that the market is losing confidence that the Fed is going to be able to engineer the perfect monetary policy that the bulls are betting on. There is growing uncertainty about the potential for rate cuts in early 2024, and there is fear that jobs news may still be too robust to bring an end to the Fed's campaign against inflation.

The market narrative is shifting, and that coincides with some technical changes in the charts. Most notably, technicians are eyeing a very obvious gap on the QQQ chart that was created on November 14. Gaps have a tendency to fill as a function of normal volatility but also because they are so obvious and often become self-fulfilling. Buyers who are looking for an obvious support level are going to be watching this gap carefully.

The good news is that there is strong rotational action taking place. Small-caps are outperforming, and market participants are actively engaged in stock-picking rather than piling into the Magnificent Seven names again. It can be difficult for smaller stocks to keep running when the indexes are under pressure, but they should continue to exhibit some relative strength, which will help better chart patterns to form.

While the indexes look very vulnerable to further downside, the conditions for better individual stock-picking are improving.

At the time of publication, Rev Shark had no positions in any securities mentioned.