These Two Biotechs Have the Right Formula

Reasonably priced small-cap companies that should deliver growth in 2024 are among the few parts of the market I like at the moment, even amid the falling 10-year Treasury Yield and optimism about a soft landing for the economy.

On my list right now are two biotechnology plays. First, is Dynavax Technoloigies (DVAX) , which is set up for a move higher in 2024 as the company swings to consistent profitability as its Hepatitis B vaccine continues to gobble up market share. The company also has a cash-rich balance sheet enabling it to make bolt-on acquisitions to expand its pipeline, provided Dynavax does not become a target itself for a buyout.

Second is Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) -- for the same reasons. The company is seeing robust sales growth and should swing to being profitable in 2024. Like Dynavax, management raised its full year sales guidance with third-quarter results and the company also has solid balance sheet and would make a logical acquisition target for a larger player looking to expand their footprint in rare diseases. The company recently garnered its second Food and Drug Administration approval for a compound to treat Pompe disease, a condition in which a type of sugar called builds up in the body's cells.

I have fairly heavy holdings, mostly via covered calls, in both of these names. They should do well regardless of whether the economy sees a contraction in 2024 or manages to skirt a recession by the skin of its teeth.

Still a Skeptic on 'Soft Landing'

Despite the huge rally in equities since late October on a 75-basis point fall in the 10-Year Treasury yield in November, I am still not in the "soft landing" camp yet.

My base case for 2024 remains that the U.S. is likely to see a recession. This economic contraction, however, should remain shallow unless we see a major break such as in the commercial real estate sector.

I have many reasons for this view, which I have articulated on these pages frequently in the back half of this year. One of the major themes to the perspective is fast-slowing economic activity as we close out 2023. After posting 5.2% gross domestic product growth in the third quarter, the Atlanta Fed's GDP Now estimate for this quarter is just 1.2% and falling fast. In addition, most projections for 2024 U.S. GDP growth currently fall in the 0.8% to 1.5% range, a far cry from the 2.4% growth now expected for 2023, which is quickly coming to a close.

Decelerating economic growth combined with weakening demand, higher labor and interest costs as well as other pressures on company margins does not bode well for earnings growth in the coming year. Projected S&P 500 earnings growth in the low teens penciled in for 2024, a major driver of investor optimism, is unlikely to be met. This realization should be problematic for equity values when it sets in.

And it wasn't like earnings growth was robust or abundant across the markets in 2023. This is one of the many factors that saw the "Magnificent Seven" drive most of the gains within the equity indexes this year. I do believe small caps will play catch up in the coming months given their vast underperformance so far in 2023 to their larger cap brethren. Perhaps the nearly 3% move in the Russell 2000 on Friday was another sign of that convergence.

(Please note that due to factors including low market capitalization and/or insufficient public float, we consider some of these stocks to be small-cap stocks. You should be aware that such stocks are subject to more risk than stocks of larger companies, including greater volatility, lower liquidity and less publicly available information, and that postings such as this one can have an effect on their stock prices.)

At the time of publication, Jensen was long DVAX and FOLD.