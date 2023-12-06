India's Stock Markets Hit Record Highs

India's stock markets are setting all-time highs here on Wednesday, with both the Nifty 50 and Sensex indexes driving consistently higher since an October dip.

The Nifty 50 index of 50 blue-chip large-cap stocks trading on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose 0.4% today and are up 15.1% so far this year.

The Sensex is up 0.5% today and 14% year to date. It captures the trading of 30 blue chips trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and is akin to the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The two exchanges typically move in tandem. Both indexes are near milestones that capture the imagination, with the Nifty nearing 21,000 and the Sensex threatening to break through the 70,000 mark.

Institutional investors have been driving the gains, with some global allocations shifted away from underperforming China and into both India and Japan.

There also has been an election boost following a strong showing by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in three out of four state elections this weekend. The BJP generally favors business-friendly policies.

India offers emerging-market exposure similar to China. Also, after investor-friendly reforms under current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it has gone from a pariah investment destination due to stringent rules and reams of red tape faced by non-Indian investors to one of the world's darling markets.

Both the BSE and NSE recently crossed the US$4 trillion mark in terms of market capitalization, a barrier breached on Nov. 29 by the BSE and on Dec. 1 by the NSE.

That level takes them past the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which as of Oct. 30, the latest date for which data is available from the exchange, had US$3.9 trillion in market capitalization. Only the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, Euronext, Shanghai Stock Exchange and Japanese exchanges are larger.

By contrast with the Indian exchanges, the Hong Kong market has been a serial underperformer, moving persistently lower just as India has been on the rise.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.8% today but is down 18.3% this year. It has fared worse than mainland China's markets -- where the CSI 300 index of the largest listings is nevertheless down 12.6% in 2023 -- because Hong Kong not only suffers alongside China's lagging economy but is also struggling under the heavy load of high U.S. interest rates.

Hong Kong banks effectively "import" U.S. interest rates because the Hong Kong dollar is pegged to its U.S. counterpart, which puts Hong Kong in the difficult position of contending with rates that have been rising while the economy is flagging. It will take a turnaround in China's economy to truly drive performance of Hong Kong listings higher, but the market will breathe a sigh of relief (and presumably perform better than Shanghai and Shenzhen) should the U.S. Federal Reserve start to cut rates.

The ratings agency Moody's on Tuesday cut China's sovereign credit rating from stable to negative. The agency notes that the plunge in China's property market is causing a ripple effect because local governments in China typically depend on land sales to fund their budgets. With property prices in a tailspin, developers are struggling to complete existing projects and aren't embarking on large-scale land banking until they tackle their own debt.

On Monday, China Evergrande Group (HK:3333 and (EGRNY) ) was granted an extension by a Hong Kong court on a decision whether to wind up the company. Once the country's largest homebuilder, Evergrande has crumbled under US$300 billion in debt and must come up with a restructuring proposal with creditors if it is not to be wound up.

This year has seen an uptick in investment allocations to both India and Japan and a winding down of positions in China. That's the opposite situation from the normal "overweight China, underweight Japan, ignore India" stance that most global institutional investors took in the decades since Japan's asset bubble burst.

Investors and economists now are mulling the possibility that China is on the verge of experiencing a "lost decade." Standard & Poor's just published a report stating that it believes China will escape that fate thanks to regulatory action from Beijing and strong banking and corporate sectors. But the central government in China faces a tough fight to restore confidence in the property market, and the private sector as a whole, after President Xi Jinping demonstrated deep suspicion of private businesses.

Asia's engine of growth is therefore shifting gear out of China to India and Southeast Asia. S&P forecasts that growth in India should sit at a heady 7.0% by 2026 (up from 6.4% now), whereas China will flag to 4.6% (from 5.4% now). Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia should all be outpacing China at around 5.0% average annual growth.

India is Nomura Securities' firmest overweight looking into 2024. It would be buying on dips and building positions in stocks that benefit from structural themes; those issues include vehicle manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra (NSE:M&M and MHID ) as well as auto parts maker UNO Minda NDSE, which stand to benefit from increased adoption of new-energy vehicles.

Nomura also believes in Indian blue chips such as the country's largest conglomerate, Reliance Industries (NSE:RELIANCE and LSE:RIGD), which I've highlighted before as a stock to watch. It's well-run and captures a broad swathe of India's economy due to its participation in a wide range of industries, including energy generation, textiles, telecoms and TV broadcasting.

The Japanese bank opines that China is no longer a buy-and-hold market. Instead, it would have a "tactical overweight" to select stocks in China and South Korea, based on low valuations and potential recovery in the Chinese economy and the semiconductor industry, respectively. Tencent Holdings (HK:0700 and (TCTZF) ), Alibaba Group Holding (HK:9988 and (BABA) ) and electric vehicle maker BYD (HK:1211 and (BYDDY) ) are top picks in China; Samsung Electronics (KR:005930 and LSE:SMSN) and SK Hynix (KR:000660 and (HXSCL) ) are the focus in Korea.

Heading into 2024, there's no sign that India's stock rally is flagging. Look for more records and high water marks to be set.

At the time of publication, McMillan had no positions in the stocks mentioned.