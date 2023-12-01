In Trading Race to End of Year, Don't Get Tripped Up by the Rotation

Small caps have exhibited relative strength for two days into the end of the week; that bodes well for stock pickers right now. Also, I'm playing this small cap.

After a great November for both bonds and stocks, investors are preparing for the sprint to end the year. We're seeing mixed action on Friday as the big-cap technology names are seeing some more active selling, and money is rotating into small caps. The Nasdaq 100 is down 0.23%, while the Russell 2000 fund (IWM) is up over 1%. This rotational action is reflected in breadth, which is running close to two-to-one positive. There are also around 300 stocks at the new 12-month highs.

This is the second day in a row where the small caps have exhibited relative strength; that bodes well for stock pickers into the end of the year. The last few weeks of the year tend to be driven more by tax moves, harvesting of gains and losses, and positioning and less about the indexes. That is good news for speculative traders who are looking for opportunities in individual stocks.

If money continues to rotate out of the big-cap technology leaders, it will be looking for a new home in stocks with strong fundamentals and charts. It will be very refreshing to have that sort of action rather than the mindless piling into the same seven giant names.

Clearly, the indexes are extended and in need of consolidation, but that should not undermine positive development in individual charts. Ideally, the indexes can correct as rotational action picks up steam. Groups like biotechnology look quite good technically and are not at all overbought like the Nasdaq 100 or Dow Jones industrial average.

One small-cap name I'm watching very closely is Humacyte (HUMA) , which is a pioneer in biologically engineered human tissue and is expected to apply for a biological license for its Human Acellular Vessel product before the end of the year. This is essentially a replacement for blood vessels and can be used for trauma repair. It was used for war injuries in Ukraine. The company has great products, but the issue is commercializing them. The first step will be the Biological License at some point in the next 30 days.

(Please note that due to factors including low market capitalization and/or insufficient public float, we consider this stock to be a small-cap stock. You should be aware that such stocks are subject to more risk than stocks of larger companies, including greater volatility, lower liquidity and less publicly available information, and that postings such as this one can have an effect on their stock prices.)

At the time of publication, DePorre was long HUMA.