Here's Why I See the S&P Hitting Up to 4700

We got a lot of numbers, but we didn't learn a whole lot last week. Let's look at the data -- and why I'm bullish.

First, the reports that came in while everyone was readying their holiday menus and setting tables were mixed. Unemployment claims were lower, which is a sign of strength. But durable goods were weak, and Global Purchasing Managers' Index was just above 50, which gives more indication of a "Goldilocks" economy.

I don't pay much attention to consumer confidence, but I did notice that one-year inflation expectations jumped from 3.2% to 4.5% in two months. That occurred while oil (often a proxy for consumer confidence inflation expectations) dropped and some major retailers warned about deflating prices. It also seems like everyone is having some sort of a sale, which doesn't seem inflationary to me.

The 10-year Treasury inched higher, finishing at 4.47%, up from 4.44%, and it was as low as 4.39%. Since it was not liquid, holiday-oriented trading, we can probably ignore most of those moves as noise.

Assessing AI

We also had Nvidia (NVDA) earnings, which tend to serve as a proxy for the artificial intelligence trade. NVDA itself is down a touch since those earnings, but the markets as a whole have not suffered. That, along with the ongoing outperformance of the equal-weighted indexes and Russell 2000, is worth noting.

Since Nov. 9, the Russell 2000 has led the way, followed by the equal-weighted indexes. That trend continued, and could be one of the more useful lessons of the week.

Ultimately, if AI is truly capable of generating efficiencies (today's costs, vs. today's benefits), we should see more benefits accruing to companies that adopt and incorporate AI, thereby increasing earnings per share and multiples. So far, almost all of the AI benefits have accrued to the companies providing AI, which cannot last forever.

Either AI works, and the broader economy and a wide swath of companies should benefit, or the current cost vs. benefit calculation doesn't work, in which case spending on AI will decrease as we move away from "hype" spending into critical analysis.

I'm in the "rising tide will lift all boats" camp, but cannot deny that the current up-front costs vs. value, especially at today's higher cost of capital, may slow adoption. We will learn more as we get through year-end earnings and have more time to digest the true "success" stories, rather than just looking at certain investments which seem to be more about keeping up with competitors, rather than being fully incorporated into corporate strategy, which is a necessary condition for AI to be truly effective.

Two Catches: China and Credit

To get more of a sustained rally into year-end, we likely need some positive developments on the Chinese economy via some new deals with the U.S., more domestic stimulus, or some combination of the two. That is a bet that I'm still making for all the reasons listed in prior reports.

Despite credit spreads being relatively tight and high yield and leveraged loans bouncing, I think credit (including municipal bonds) has more room to run.

I wouldn't add here, but I would not be selling, either. I have been trimming some leveraged loan closed-end funds trading with a minimal discount to net asset value in favor of some municipal closed-end funds that are trading at a large discount to net asset value, still.

Bottom Line

I'm still in the everything rally camp. I see the 10-year Treasury hitting 4.3%, the S&P 500 heading to 4650 or even 4700 (the previous target of 4,600 is too close now), but I expect significant out-performance by the Russell 2000 and equal-weighted indexes.

CYBER WEEK SALE Get expert insights to master the market and make more money - now $400 OFF!