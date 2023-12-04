Eldorado Gold Is Close to a Major Upside Breakout

Let's check the charts and indicators to see how to trade it.

Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO) is a Canadian company that owns and operates gold mines in Turkey, Greece and Canada. The stock price has rallied in recent weeks as gold prices have been surginghigher. A Real Money Pro subscriber has asked whether this name could go on his buy list. Let's check out the charts and indicators.

In this daily bar chart of EGO, below, I can see a strong rally from early October. EGO trades above the rising 50-day moving average line and above the rising 200-day line. The 50-day line recently crossed above the 200-day line for what is commonly called a (bullish) golden cross buy signal.

The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been rising for much of the past year and has made a new high for the move up. A strong OBV line tells me that buyers of EGO have been more aggressive than sellers. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is in a bullish alignment above the zero line.

In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of EGO, below, I can see a bullish candle at the beginning of October. Prices have rallied from lows made in the $6-$5 area in the middle of 2022. Trading volume declined into August and has since increased.

The weekly OBV line has been strong since October 2022 and has made a new high for the move up to confirm the price gains this year. The MACD oscillator is bullish and above the zero line.

In this monthly Japanese candlestick chart of EGO, below, I can see that prices have been making a base pattern since 2017. EGO trades above the rising 40-month moving average line. The monthly OBV line is rising and the MACD oscillator just moved above the zero line. A monthly close above $15 is a major breakout.

In this daily Point and Figure chart of EGO, below, I can see that the software is suggesting an upside price target in the $23 area.

In this weekly Point and Figure chart of EGO, below, I used a five box reversal filter. Here the chart shows us a price target in the $33 area.

Bottom line strategy: Traders could go long EGO on a pullback to $12.50 if available and/or go long on strength above $14.50. $23 and $33 are my price targets for 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Employees of TheStreet are prohibited from trading individual securities.