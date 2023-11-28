Capt. Powell Might Have Steered the Ship Too Far

Never in the history of the Fed has it moved from tightening to easing without a break in the financial plumbing or the system itself.

The market moves through cycles as it interprets the ups and downs of daily business. This is exaggerated by the way people are positioned as data emerges -- positioning is super critical as that can cause violent moves either way if the data deviates from the consensus.

All throughout last year inflation kept sky rocketing after all the global central bank stimulus plans. The consumer price index hit up to 10% year over year. The market was too concerned about rates and back-end bond yields going higher and higher with no end in sight, so there was pessimism across the board. The Fed took interest rates from close to 0% all the way to 5.5%. After such an aggressive rate-tightening campaign, it is obvious the economy cooled and inflation was turning the corner as goods prices started falling. If it didn't, one would seriously wonder.

Peak inflation is now a cause for celebration, as the market's worst fears are behind it.

The marginal data point as it prints lower looks even better as it affirms that the Fed is more or less finished tightening. Thanks to Bidenomics and the massive fiscal spend, it helps the U.S. economy and its consumers afford to spend a lot longer. Giving credit to the Fed? The Fed really has not said anything different from the same few sentences since July of this year, but the market has moved much more violently both to the upside and downside. Now, "The Fed is finishing tightening," has been followed by "The Fed will be easing soon." Therein lies the big disconnect. Never in the history of the Fed has it ever moved from tightening to easing without a break in the financial plumbing or the system itself. To assume the Fed will magically cut rates by 1.5 percentage points in 2024 and still mark risk assets higher, i.e. no landing whatsoever is a wish for Santa Clause no doubt!

The economy is like a large ship that moves with a large time lag as it is steered from one side to the other. But if one steers too much, it is quite certain the ship will altogether move too much in the other direction before the captain would be forced to steer it once again. That describes Captain Powell's job over the past few years in a nutshell as the Fed keeps yo-yoing from one to the other causing hiccups and busts in the financial system then printing even more to fix it. This was all well and good when the balance sheet was around $1 trillion, today we are close to $8 trillion, about $1 trillion off its highs and the market is talking about more stimulus or cuts potentially!

When goods prices fall, it may seem like "cooling off," but very soon it can start to feel like "deflationary" if it falls too quickly. Once the market stops cheering about the lower inflation to deflation, that is when the view of the cycle will turn from glass half full to half empty. For now, investors are too busy cheering the Fed for achieving a magical soft landing when every indicator outside of the S&P 500 boasts of an economic deterioration far worse than before Covid. Cycles are just that, they start and end. May as well enjoy the ride, but make no mistake, they do end.

At the time of publication, Bengali had no position in any security mentioned.