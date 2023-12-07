AbbVie Is Buying Cerevel Therapeutics, Which I Recommended Last Month. Now What?

If you bought then, you should be a seller now.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (CERE) is a stock I last wrote about on Nov. 6. At that time, my bottom-line strategy for the drug developer was as follows: "Aggressive traders could begin to probe the long side of CERE on a dip to $25, risking to $21. The $38 area is my price target for now."

CERE touched $38 on Wednesday as AbbVie (ABBV) agreed to pay $45 a share in cash for Cerevel in an $8.7 billion deal to beef up its neuroscience pipeline. As you might expect, Cerevel is trading even higher in Thursday's pre-market action.

So, here is my new bottom-line strategy: If you took my buy recommendation in early November, then I would now become a seller.

