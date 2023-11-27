3 Predictions for Stocks and More in 2024

It is hard to believe we are coming to the close of November and fast approaching the end of 2023. As we head into 2024, I have a few thoughts and predictions for the coming year.

This year was a good year for investors, provided they were weighted heavily toward the Magnificent Seven stocks. It wasn't as great for those who were not as there was little breadth in the rally in equities in 2023, though that situation has improved during the rebound we have seen in November after a pretty dismal August and September for the markets.

My first prediction for 2024 is that the mega-caps that make up the Magnificent Seven will underperform the overall market in the coming year. One reason will be due to basic reversion to the mean taking effect

Also, these stocks are trading at much dearer valuations than they were to start 2023 after a putrid performance for the Nasdaq in 2022. Apple (AAPL) , which is a holding of the Action Alerts PLUS portfolio, has moved up nearly 50% so far in 2023 and now trades north of 30 times earnings. This gain has come despite Apple posting flat earnings on a 3% decline in revenue in its fiscal 2023, which closed on Sept. 30.

Tesla (TSLA) has almost doubled in price so far this year despite an earnings decline for the year and the increasing challenges in the electric vehicle space. Clearly, this is not sustainable.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) -- or what I'll call the S&P 493 -- badly underperformed its much larger market-weighted brother in 2023 but should claw back some of the difference in 2024.

I also see more regional bank failures on the horizon in 2024. Interest rates have declined over the last month but are still up around 75 basis points from where they began the year. This means many regional banks are still holding large unrealized losses on their bond portfolios. Underwater bonds were a key factor in three large regional bank failures in the first half of 2023, headlined by Signature Bank.

Regional banks are going to face higher delinquency and write-off rates on their consumer loans in the coming year. More importantly, commercial real estate is looking like it might be a debacle in 2024 and regional banks hold about 30% of this type of debt. It is easy to see at least a couple banks succumb to these headwinds in 2024.

Ending on a bright note, I predict there will be peace in Ukraine in the coming year -- not on the terms the West wanted, but peace nonetheless.

The narrative on the conflict has changed markedly over the past month. The New York Times recently admitted that Russia actually gained some ground overall in 2023 despite Ukraine's much-hyped offensive. The Wall Street Journal told its readers it was time to drop all the "magical thinking" that Ukraine would be successful in repulsing Russian forces from its territory and that it is now time to start peace talks. Toward that end, both the U.S. Secretary of Defense and head of the CIA have made unannounced visits to Kyiv over the last week or two.

Ending this bloody stalemate won't be easy and will take time. However, I predict that by the end of 2024 a cease-fire and framework for a peace settlement will be achieved. And any stability in what is a quite uncertain world should be welcome. The end of the conflict should lessen pressure on the global energy and grain markets, too.

(AAPL is a holding of Action Alerts PLUS. Want to be alerted before the portfolio buys or sells these stocks? Learn more now.)

At the time of publication, Jensen had no positions in the stocks mentioned.